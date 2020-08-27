Felony proceedings filed as of 2 p.m. Aug. 26 in Pontotoc County District Court
State of Oklahoma vs. Carbajal, Hope Leeann; leaving scene of accident involving injury (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Hirt, Bobby Wayne; larceny of merchandise from retailer (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Lewis, Brittany May; child endangerment by driving under the influence.
State of Oklahoma vs. Livesay, Dalton; assault, battery, or A & B w/dangerous weapon.
State of Oklahoma vs. Powell, James Lynn; 1. Battery/assault & battery on police officer, 2. Escape from arrest or detention (felony), 3. Poss of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/beer/money by inmate.
State of Oklahoma vs. Turner, Sonny Lee; malicious injury to property - over $1000. (felony) and burglary, second degree (felony).
