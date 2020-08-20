Felony Proceedings filed as of 11:30 a.m. Aug. 19 in Pontotoc County District Court
State of Oklahoma vs. Futischa, Lewis; 1. Aggravated assault & battery (felony), 2. Domestic assault & battery by strangulation.
State of Oklahoma vs. Gillispie, Tyler Layne; Driving M/V under the influence of drugs 2nd sub(felony), endangering others while eluding/attempt. Elude p/o (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Grant, Taoshla; larceny of automobile, aricraft, or other motor vehicle (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Letterman, Angie Renee; failure to register as a sexual offender.
State of Oklahoma vs. Lyda, Christopher Wayne; burglary in the 3rd degree.
State of Oklahoma vs. Wilmoth, Sara G; battery/assault & battery on police officer.
State of Oklahoma vs. Wright, David Louis; failure to register as a sexual offender.
