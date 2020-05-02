Felony proceedings filed as of 10:30 a.m. April 29 in Pontotoc County District Court.
State of Oklahoma vs. Crewse, Jeremy Edward; possession with intent to distribute (2nd sub)(felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Segress, Gabriel Elyjah; rape - 1st degree (by force or fear).
State of Oklahoma vs. Alexander, Gage Ryan; possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication.
State of Oklahoma vs. Eudy, Bryant Earl; 1. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, 2. Driving a m/v while under the influence of alcohol (2nd or sub).
State of Oklahoma vs. Gillispie, Tanner; feloniously pointing firearm.
