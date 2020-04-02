Felony proceedings filed as of 3:30 p.m. April 1, 2020, in Pontotoc County District Court
State of Oklahoma vs. Vick, Dakota Henry; 1. Kidnapping, 2. Domestic a & b by strangulation, 3. Possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication, 4. Stalking in violation of court order.
State of Oklahoma vs. Cox, Christopher Arlie; kidnapping.
State of Oklahoma vs. Swallow, Justin L.; Burglary, second degree (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Hunter, Floyd Perry II; domestic abuse - assault and battery-2nd and sub. (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Reed, Timothy Don; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse.
State of Oklahoma vs. Edick, Kenneth William IV; domestic abuse - assault and battery - 2nd and sub.
State of Oklahoma vs. Bandy, Matthew James; 1. Felony discharging firearm into dwelling. 2. Conspiracy (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Gould, Cila Martin; unlawful poss of controlled drug w/intent to distribute-meth.
State of Oklahoma vs. Herandy, Gaucho Cheyenne; unauthorized use of a vehicle (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Tatum, Joanna Marie; 1. Distribution of controlled dangerous substance (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Louie, Stevie Katelyn; larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Beck, Vincent Ray; larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Brown, Michael Don; burglary, second degree (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Castillo, Maximino; 1. Kidnapping, 2. Domestic a & b by strangulation.
State of Oklahoma vs. Hermes, Theodore Lee Jr.; possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
State of Oklahoma vs. Brown, Makeshia; falsely personate another to create liability.
State of Oklahoma vs. Dveney, Travace Dean; assault, battery, or a & b w/dangerous weapon.
State of Oklahoma vs. Wheeler, Phillip John; falsely personate another to create liability.
State of Oklahoma vs. Harrell, Piper Laree; child endangerment by driving under the influence.
State of Oklahoma vs. Goleman, Michael William; battery/assault & battery on police officer.
State of Oklahoma vs. Durbin, Justin Duane; larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Shelton, Helen Sharon; larceny of merchandise from retailer (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Hamilton, Adam Blake; burglary, second degree (felony)
State of Oklahoma vs. Bandy, Matthew James; escape from arrest or detention (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Cannizzaro, Zachary John; conspiracy (felony).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.