OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Food Banks invite the public to participate in the second half of the annual Feeding Oklahoma Drive, presented by Cherokee Nation Businesses, Chickasaw Nation Headquarters and Marathon Oil. The month-long drive benefits both the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
Oklahoma is the fifth hungriest state in the nation. The Feeding Oklahoma Drive helps the Oklahoma Food Banks provide nutritious and healthy food for some of the state’s most vulnerable residents.
“One in six Oklahomans don’t know where their next meal will come from,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “The Feeding Oklahoma Drive helps us to provide both nutritious food and hope to our neighbors who live with food insecurity every day.”
The majority of clients served by the Oklahoma Food Banks are chronically hungry children, seniors living on fixed incomes and families struggling to make ends meet.
“As we continue with Feeding Oklahoma, both food banks want to renew the momentum for the drive by calling attention to hunger throughout the state,” stated Ryan Walker, interim CEO of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. “Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. has addressed the topic of hunger in a compelling way. We are grateful to deepen our partnership in the fight against hunger.”
The Feeding Oklahoma Drive runs through Oct. 31. All donations are tax deductible and will assist the Oklahoma Food Banks and their community-based partner agencies. For more information or to sign up to participate in the drive, visit www.feedingoklahoma.org.
The Oklahoma Food Banks are part of the Feeding America network of more than 200 food banks throughout the United States. Last year, the Regional Food Bank distributed more than 51.3 million pounds of food to its network of 1,310 community-based partner agencies.
Community Food Bank
of Eastern Oklahoma
Founded in 1981, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is one of the largest, private hunger relief organizations in Oklahoma. With branches in Tulsa and McAlester, it distributes food to people in need through a network of 730 Partner Agencies and direct programs and in 24 counties of eastern Oklahoma. Feeding programs include emergency food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, disaster relief, child and senior feeding programs, and veteran’s initiatives. In addition, the Food Bank helps raise public awareness about hunger and the role of food banking in alleviating hunger. For more information, visit okfoodbank.org; find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/okfoodbank or follow us on Twitter @okfoodbank.org and Instagram @okfoodbank.org.
Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is leading the fight against hunger in 53 counties in central and western Oklahoma and envisions a state where everyone, regardless of circumstance, has access to nutritious food. Founded in 1980, the Regional Food Bank is the state’s largest hunger-relief 501(c)(3) nonprofit that distributes food through a network of community-based partner agencies and schools. The majority of people served by the Regional Food Bank are chronically hungry children, seniors living on fixed incomes and hardworking families struggling to make ends meet. The Regional Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s network of food banks. To join the fight to end hunger, visit rfbo.org.
