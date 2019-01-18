OKLAHOMA CITY — More than 610,000 low-income Oklahomans will receive their February food stamps several weeks earlier this year because of the ongoing federal government shutdown.
Oklahoma participants will see February’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits deposited on their cards by Sunday, Department of Human Services officials said Tuesday.
But officials warned Oklahomans that they’ll need to budget and spread out their food purchases accordingly because there will be no more deposits in February.
“(Consumers) will not get a February payment, so they kind of really need to budget their food budgets to get them through February,” said agency spokeswoman Debra Martin.
Beneficiaries will have to wait about 40 days before their next scheduled March payment, Martin said.
Typically, SNAP benefits are distributed on Feb. 1, Feb. 5 and Feb. 10, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the program, must distribute the funds earlier than usual because of the partial government shutdown.
Many federal government agencies remained partially closed for the 25th day Tuesday, as Congress and Republican President Donald Trump continued to face a stalemate over funding a $5 billion-plus border wall. Nearly 380,000 federal employees working for agencies like NASA, the IRS and National Park Service remain furloughed.
Another 420,000 essential federal employees — including federal agents and State Department, Coast Guard, Homeland Security and IRS personnel — were working without pay as the shutdown continued with no apparent end in sight.
When the Department of Agriculture’s funding ended Dec. 21, January’s food benefits were fully funded, but officials have struggled to finance February’s food benefits without any new congressional budget appropriations.
The federal Department of Agriculture plans to use a federal budget provision that allows SNAP and child nutrition program spending for 30 days following the start of the shutdown. That’s why Oklahomans must receive their benefits by Sunday.
“It works and is legally sound,” said Sonny Perdue, the U.S. secretary of agriculture, in a recent statement. “And we want to assure states, and SNAP recipients, that the benefits for February will be provided. Our motto here at USDA has been to ‘Do Right and Feed Everyone.’ With this solution, we’ve got the ‘Feed Everyone’ part handled. And I believe that the plan we’ve constructed takes care of the ‘Do Right’ part as well.”
Still, Oklahoma typically paces its food stamp payments in an effort to prevent food shortages.
In a statement, Ron Edgmon, president and CEO of the Oklahoma Grocers Association, encouraged recipients to use their benefits as normal.
“This will enable your local supermarkets to keep products flowing and not encounter shortages for any period of time,” said Edgmon.
Nonprofits said they’re also ready to step in and help fill the void if the shutdown continues.
“The ripple effect of the shutdown is being felt now and will only worsen as it continues,” said Katie Fitzgerald, CEO of the Regional Food Bank, in a statement.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
