The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized by U.S. authorities for use in adolescents ages 12-15.
Oklahoma will begin administration of this vaccine to adolescents across the state, with parental consent, as soon as possible. Beginning tomorrow morning, May 13, adolescents and their parents will be able to make a Pfizer vaccine appointment in the state vaccine portal at vaccinate.ok.gov.
As of this afternoon, the Food and Drug Administration has granted Emergency Use Authorization to the vaccine for use in people 12+ and the CDC has also recommended use of the vaccine for this age group.
Previously, anyone 16 or older was able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are still both currently authorized only for use in those older than 18 years of age.
Pfizer reports that its clinical trials show “100% efficacy and robust antibody responses” for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents ages 12-15.
“This is great news for our state,” said OSDH Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed. “Expanding the age range for this vaccine will help us protect more people and further slow the spread of COVID-19.”
OSDH is moving forward now with logistics for distributing the Pfizer vaccine to young people. The agency is considering special PODS events for adolescents, potentially run in conjunction with school districts, where teenagers can receive the vaccine with previously obtained parental consent. OSDH will provide more updates as any targeted vaccination events are implemented.
Starting tomorrow, Oklahomans ages 12+ can seek appointments for the Pfizer vaccine using the state portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, the federal tool at vaccines.gov, by calling 211 or by reaching out to a personal medical provider.
