FCCLA team receives state award for the Oklahoma Safe Driving Challenge

Latta High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) students were recently named the 2nd place statewide winner for the Oklahoma Safe Driving Challenge. Their outstanding efforts to increase the importance of traffic safety awareness to decrease distracted driving crashes, injuries and deaths were notably among Oklahoma’s best. Latta FCCLA received a $250 check for their chapter, a plaque commemorating their life-saving work and a special Commendation from Governor Stitt.
"The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office is very proud to honor these student leaders and their outstanding work. We appreciate their energy, enthusiasm, and willingness to help save lives and reduce injuries by educating their peers about the deadly dangers of distracted driving, the importance of seat belts and other traffic safety concerns," said Paul Harris, Oklahoma Highway Safety Office Director.
“The Oklahoma Challenge program provides a unique opportunity for FCCLA students as it empowers them to address the issue of traffic crashes, which is the number one cause of death for this age group, with their peers.” said FCCLA advisor Beth Williams. “The message to our community is important too. We all need to pay attention to our driving, no matter our age.”
"Most people do not realize the enormity of the distracted driving epidemic, which disproportionally hurts and kills young drivers who are learning to drive yet are driving distracted,” said Linda Terrell, director of the Oklahoma Challenge. “It can be a deadly combination. The problem is very serious in Oklahoma, where 76 drivers under the age of 21 were involved in fatal crashes in 2019,” said Terrell.
Founded in 1984, the Oklahoma Challenge Project is offered through a grant from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and funded in part by a grant from State Farm and the Oklahoma State Medical Association Foundation, and is delivered through Educational Alternatives, a private non-profit dedicated to youth empowerment. Oklahoma FCCLA serves more than 12,000 members in 406 local chapters located in junior and senior high schools and on technology center campuses. Known as the 'ultimate leadership experience,’ FCCLA is a dynamic national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through CareerTech’s Family and Consumer Sciences Education courses.
