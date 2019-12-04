FCCLA competes at district STAR events

Latta’s FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) had members compete in their district STAR events Nov. 19 at East Central University. From left to right: Payton Noland placed second in creed speaking and interpretation, Madison Crispin and Talia Roberts placed first in repurpose and redesign, Sydney Cowden placed first in career investigation, Katie Crabtree placed first in creed speaking and interpretation, Anna Mearns placed first in children’s literature, Brookelyn Trent placed second in new member facts and Kenzie Hooser placed first in career investigation. Congrats, members!