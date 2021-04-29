Animal Control Officer Chris Faulkner retired recently after more than 37 years of service to the City of Ada.
Faulkner retires after 37 years in animal control
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ROFF [ndash] Mary Ann Allison, 90, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm.m, Friday, April 30, 2021, at Fitzhugh Methodist Church in Fitzhugh, Oklahoma.
ADA [ndash] Virginia Leah Rickard, 92, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, in Ada. Arrangements are under the direction of Estes-Phillips Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man injured in longboard accident
- Former Calvin coach found not guilty
- Rosters announced for 2021 All-Star Classic
- City of Ada approves cooperative agreement with Lighthorse police
- Third-party drivers license examiners bill signed by Governor
- Tupelo upsets No. 11 Asher in district play
- Flood watches, warnings continue, tornado watch issued
- School for the Deaf robotic team wins national championship
- Hubbard named new Extension Educator
- Cougars' big win over Plainview turns into forfeit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.