Ushered along by a cold, dry, gusty north wind, a wildfire blackened more than 60 acres early Wednesday afternoon near Jesse.
The fire was first reported at the intersection of County roads 1670 and 3640. Stonewall firefighters immediately reported they were able to see a huge plume of smoke from the Jesse Road and State highway 3 overpass nearly five miles away.
Firefighting efforts shifted south to County road 1678 to attack the blaze head on and protect structures in that area, including several houses and half a dozen pieces of oil well equipment.
At one point the fire spanned nearly a mile.
Pontotoc Emergency Manager Chad Letellier arrived on the scene and began summoning fire department personnel from around the area.
The fire was roughly 80% contained by 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.