The Chickasaw Nation in collaboration with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma distributed 500 “Farmers to Families” food boxes to community members Wednesday at Stonewall Baptist Church in Stonewall.
"We are having a 'Farmers to Families' distribution event," Melinda Newport, Director of WIC and Children's Programs at the Chickasaw Nation, said Wednesday. "It's funded by the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) funding, and we are doing it in partnership with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma."
Newport said the event served 500 families who came through the church parking lot between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
"We did about 13 of these events last fall," Newport added, "but this is the first one we've been able to have this spring because of supply issues. We're very excited to serve to community of Stonewall."
Volunteers from the church and Chickasaw Nation employees packed boxes of food and essentials into the cars of families.
The partnership between the Chickasaw Nation and USDA provided food boxes to more than a dozen communities statewide.
