Farm Show continues today

The 2021 Southeast Oklahoma Farm, Ranch and RV Show and Beef Expo continues today from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the big red barn at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

