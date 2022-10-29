The 2022 Southeast Oklahoma Farm, Ranch, and RV Show and Beef Expo returns Friday and Saturday to the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex.
The show starts Friday at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. The event continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We are in our 13th year of bringing the Southeast Farm, Ranch and RV Show to Ada,” LeaAnn Wells, Farm Show Director, said Friday. “It has been an honor to build this show, and I hope the citizens of Ada and the surrounding communities will come out and enjoy the show with us.”
This year’s vendors include Idle Time Campers, Seth Wadley of Ada, P&K Equipment, Ada Nissan, Hilltop Dodge, Ada Feed, Hisle Brothers Inc., OSU Extension Service, Great Plains Kubota, Rocky Ridge Power Sports, Sullivan Supply, The Ada News, Woodmen Life, Fenton Ford of Ada, Elite Tank, Oklahoma Ag Credit, Pontotoc County Conservation District, Pontotoc Ridge Prescribed Burn Association, and the Oak and Prairies Joint Venture.
Clarita’s Amish community are expected, offering Troyer’s Discount Grocery products, fried pies, and more.
The Southeast Beef Expo opens at noon Friday with cattle check-in from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The Expo includes Friday Night Under the Lights at 6 p.m., and a showmanship contest at 7 p.m. The heifer show begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by the prospect steers and progress steers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.