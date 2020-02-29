Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance’s long-term issuer credit rating outlook was recently improved from stable to positive by A.M. Best Rating Services Inc.*, a national credit rating service that specializes in insurance. The rating service also affirmed the company’s financial strength rating at B++ (Good).
These credit ratings reflect Oklahoma Farm Bureau’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
According to the report, the revision of the long-term ICR outlook to positive reflects the group’s continued improvement in balance sheet strength, as well as anticipated improvement in its current assessment level of strong.
The credit report also notes that OKFB Insurance management’s aggressive actions in overall risk management and exposure have resulted in consistent and stable operating results, which is the main drive to the rating upgrades and improvement in outlook performance.
