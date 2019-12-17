The Pontotoc County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee hosted its annual Christmas dinner and social for the families and of the board of directors, agents and staff Dec. 9 at the Pontotoc County Farm Bureau office.
The last several years, as a community project, the Women’s Committee has collected items to take to the Adult Day Care Center — paper towels, toilet and facial tissue, cups, etc. This year, the ladies also collected teddy bears to donate to the Ada Police and Fire departments for children affected by dire circumstances.
Representatives of both departments graciously accepted the little furry gifts.
