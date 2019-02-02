Each year, The Ada News’ Farm and Ranch and RV Show gives people a chance to see brand-new farming equipment, check out vendors’ wares and sample various snacks.
And this year is no different.
The 2019 Farm, Ranch and RV Show, which is coupled with the SE District Beef Expo, will take place Feb. 8 and 9 in the Big Red Barn at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex. There is no charge to attend the show, which will run from 9 a.m. until 6 a.m. each day.
With its mix of farming gear, specialty vendors and snacks, the farm show offers something for everyone, said coordinator LeaAnn Wells.
“It’s a fun-filled day out at the Agri-Plex,” she said, adding that the show is marking its 10th anniversary this year.
This year, four Amish vendors from the Clarita area will be selling items including furniture, plants, fried pies, jams and jellies. John Deere dealer P and K Equipment, ATV dealer Rocky Ridge Powersports, Hisle Bros. and Great Plains Kubota will showcase their equipment during the show, and all four local car dealerships will be on hand.
This year’s specialty vendors will include the Jerky Dudes, offering their take on beef jerky; Cinnamon Roasted Nuts; Porkskin and Popcorn Factory; D and J Tatum Creations, which sells specialty woodwork; NRCS; AFR Insurance; First United Bank; and FFO Home.
Idle Time RV will be set up in the parking lot, so visitors may come out and tour these homes on wheels.
People who visit Saturday’s show will also get to see a pair of special guests: Zebo the zebra and his miniature horse girlfriend, Annie.
Benefit concert
Following Saturday’s show, people can grab a bite to eat and listen to live music without leaving the Agri-Plex. The venue is hosting a barbecue dinner, concert and auction to raise money for Pontotoc County Clerk Tammy Brown, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
The dinner will run from 5 to 7 p.m., and the concert featuring Clancy Davis and Red River will begin at 7. The event, which is separate from the farm and ranch show and the Beef Expo, will include live and silent auctions.
Tickets for the fundraiser are available either at Hair and Nail Works, 119 N. Broadway, or at the door the night of the event. Checks may be made out to the Tammy Brown Medical Expense Account at First United Bank.
