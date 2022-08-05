Family searching for missing man

The family of Daniel Cully is searching for him after he was reported to have disappeared.
Cully was last seen the evening of June 17 near the south entrance to Lake Holdenville southeast of Holdenville, according to his wife Tiffany Cully and Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police.
When he was last seen, Cully was reportedly wearing a light brown Polo type shirt with white stripes, blue jeans, and black and gold Nike shoes. He was reported to have a change of clothing with him, and could also be wearing black and white Kenneth Cole shirt, black cargo shorts, and black shoes.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Cully is urged to contact Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police at 918-732-7800.
