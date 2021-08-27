A family of four, fixing to be five, are without a place to stay after the trailer house they were staying in caught fire earlier this week in Francis.
The home of Nigel Stick and Tyson Gould was not completely destroyed but it is unlivable after the fire Monday afternoon.
Gould and another man were able to extinguish most of the fire before the emergency personnel arrived on the scene.
Stick is two weeks away from delivering her third child and had just had a baby shower on Sunday.
“The living room and kitchen were destroyed,” Nigel’s niece Sarah said.
“Everything else in the house has heavy smoke damage and will need to be replaced.”
Donations for clothing and living items are being accepted and a cash app account has been set up. They are also looking for a place to live.
For more information contact Sarah at 580-495-7930.
