Family, friends, and former coworkers are mourning the loss of retired Ada city employee David Ellis who passed away Friday after a motorcycle accident in New Mexico at the age of 64.
Ellis worked at the city of Ada for 40 years in the Water and Sewer Line Maintenance Department, and retired as superintendent of the department in 2018.
David Ellis was well-liked in the community, and described as a man who helped everyone who needed help.
His wife of nearly 38 years, Marilyn, said David was very family oriented, and was very involved with his four children -- David, Michelle, Miranda and Daron.
“He coached all of their teams,” Marilyn said, “when they were younger, T-ball, softball, baseball.”
And that involvement continued as his kids became adults and had children of their own.
“His life was his family,” Marilyn said. “And particularly his grandkids. He was just amazing.”
Both David and Marilyn began working for the city of Ada in 1978. They met at a city picnic in summer 1982 and married in December of that year.
Marilyn Ellis said David was very giving and caring, always willing to help anyone.
When young people fresh out of high school would go to work for the city, David often took them under his wing and guided them, setting them up for success.
David Ellis’ daughter, Michelle Fields, said her father never judged people.
“Daddy was a wonderful person,” she said. “He knew we all made mistakes, he said it what you do afterwards. And I think that’s how he parented. He knew we made mistakes, but he never judged. He always believed in us, a hundred percent.”
Fields said her dad was wonderful to his grandchildren, and loved being called “Pops.”
And retirement didn’t mean David slowed down, quite the contrary, as he was always busy working on something.
“He was so creative,” Marilyn said. “He could make anything, or could fix anything.”
Over the years, David fixed up many classic vehicles and often took them to car shows where he won quite a few trophies and awards, including at the annual Blue Moon Car and Motorcycle Show. This year’s show was held Saturday and event organizers paid tribute to David by reserving a spot for him, and had a wreath and photo of David where attendees could pay respects.
One of Ellis’ classic pickups was used in the Blake Shelton video, Bringing Back the Sunshine. David himself, along with some of his kids and grandkids appeared in the video as well.
Ada Police Chief Carl Allen posted to his Facebook page a tribute to David Ellis, saying David “touched many lives in a positive way.”
Allen, who worked as Ada Public Works director from 2011 to 2019, said when he left the police department in 2011, jumping into a world of which he knew little (public works), David made the effort to make it as easy as possible for Allen.
“He loaded me in his truck and gave me the personal tour,” Allen said. “He set the tone of our relationship. We worked together for eight years. I watched him as he mentored those he worked with. I watched him take pride in his work.
“He never shied away from jumping in a ditch or running equipment even though he was the department head. He smiled often and laughed a lot. In his personal life he was always the best husband, father, brother, and in his retirement the best keeper of his very loved grandkids.
“In the words of his daughter he was ‘Superman.’ We are devastated with this loss. My deepest sympathies to his family. Rest in peace my friend David Ellis. You will be missed.”
Family friend Stacie Briley said she always felt like family when she was around David.
“You could ask him for anything, whether you were family or not,” she said. “I would call David if I needed something, just as much as I would call Marilyn. He was like that for everyone, though. I don’t know that I ever heard him speak an ill word of people.”
Briley said David was very accepting.
“He accepted everybody,” she said. “I think he was the most accepting man I think I’ve ever met, or one of the most. He just accepted everybody, their flaws and all. And he loved you. And he loved his kids and his grandkids, they were his life.”
His family said David was a humble and funny man, who often played harmless tricks on people to make them laugh. He would do whatever he could to make someone laugh and cheer them up, his family said.
Funeral arrangements for David Ellis are pending with Criswell Funeral Home in Ada.
