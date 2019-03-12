Family Crisis Center officials host successful supply drive

Family Crisis Center staffers were hoping their first “Loads of Love” event would generate enough laundry supplies to do 3,500 loads of washing — the number of loads that residents of the agency’s shelter do in an average year.
When the drive was over, the center ended up with enough laundry supplies to do 7,884 loads of washing — 4,384 more than the original goal — as well as miscellaneous items including toilet paper, diapers and dryer sheets. The drive also generated $226 in monetary donations, which will be used to buy additional supplies.
“We were overwhelmed by the generosity here in Ada,” executive director Shelley Battles-Reichle said Monday.
People who participated in the February event could drop off laundry supplies at any of six locations around town — Rib Crib, Harmony Free Will Baptist Church, the Pontotoc County District Attorney’s Office, the Ada Police Department, the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce or Taylor Howard at the Edward Jones office.
Helping victims of abuse
A nonprofit organization, the Family Crisis Center assists victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.
Last year, the Family Crisis Center reported a 117 percent increase in adults who sought services at the agency’s non-residential office, 605 E. 12th St. in Ada. The number of adults needed to stay at the residential shelter because they were fleeing an abusive relationship rose by 44 percent last year.
“We saw more women than ever, and so that’s where this need (for supplies) came from,” Battles-Reichle said. “Because we just kept seeing more and more people.”
She said the response to the agency’s first annual supply drive was so successful that organizers plan to make it an annual event, but they may focus on other types of supplies — such as cleaning items or bedding — next year.
To contact the Family Crisis Center, call the office at 580-436-6648 or the Crisis Hotline at 580-436-3504.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.