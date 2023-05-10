OKLAHOMA CITY — Donna Atkins was elated as she ticked off a list of celebrities who are now pressing for her brother’s freedom.
Socialite Kim Kardashian, Catholic Nun Helen Prejean, and television personality Phil McGraw are just a few that are now advocating for the release of her older brother, Richard Glossip.
“He’s got a lot of people’s support,” said Atkins, of Midwest City. “He deserves it.”
But even before questions about Glossip’s innocence captured the national spotlight and the interest of celebrities, Atkins said her family has long believed in her brother’s innocence. For the better part of his 26-year incarceration, she said Glossip’s family was among his biggest supporters, writing him and calling him in an effort to help buoy his spirits.
One of 16 children, “He’s got a lot of family. A lot of people behind him,” said older sister Lois Fields, of Newalla.
Glossip faces execution for his role in the 1997 murder-for-hire plot of Barry Van Treese. Glossip was twice convicted of first-degree murder after juries determined that he hired Justin Sneed to kill the Oklahoma City motel owner. Sneed is serving a life sentence in exchange for testifying against Glossip.
Last month, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 2-2 to deny Glossip clemency despite requests from Attorney General Gentner Drummond and the inmate’s defense team for new hearings. Supporters of clemency point to two separate independent investigations that cast doubt on the case.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday took the unusual step of temporarily staying Glossip’s ninth execution date to give justices time to decide two petitions.
Glossip’s case has drawn together an unlikely group of supporters, including Republican state lawmakers who traditionally support the death penalty, but at least two of his sisters typically shy away from the limelight.
Tuesday actually marked the first time that Atkins and Fields attended a public rally for their brother. Both said they felt compelled to attend, but stood at the back of the crowd of dozens with blue “Save Richard Glossip” signs pinned to their T-shirts. They listened closely as McGraw advocated for Glossip to either be freed or at least receive a new, error-free trial.
“He’s hoping to get out,” Fields said. “I hope he does. He needs to be out. He didn’t do anything wrong.”
Having Glossip on death row for 26 years has been hard on the family, Fields said. Their mother, father and a brother have died.
“It’s sad watching them go through what they’re going through,” said Carrie Owen, a family friend. She said it has been stressful with all the execution dates being set then called off.
Atkins said she doesn’t talk with her brother as much these days because she’s recovering from a stroke. Fields had been speaking with her brother weekly, but they’re communicating less frequently now with everything going on with Glossip’s case.
“He’s got a lot of hope, and he always has,” Atkins said. “He’s a good person. He’s a good man.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
