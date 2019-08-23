False alarm causes Latta Elementary lockdown Thursday

Latta Elementary School was locked down briefly Thursday for what turned out to be a false alarm.
A passer-by reported that a man wearing camo was on the Latta campus and was possibly armed, officials said in a text notification sent to students and their parents. The message said the man was actually a military recruiter and was not armed.
Latta Middle School and Latta High School were not locked down because staff members at those schools knew about the recruiter’s presence, according to the text message.
Once officials determined that there was no threat, the lockdown ended and the elementary school resumed its normal activities.
