ATLANTA, Georgia - Global nonprofit Point 27 https://point27.org/ recently honored fallen Pontotoc, Oklahoma, Sheriff’s Detention Officer Kenneth Fowler. He died February 19 from hypothermia and injuries sustained from a fall on the ice in the line of duty.
To honor Fowler: Point 27 sent gifts of scripture-inscribed Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength dog-tag necklaces to the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office for Fowler’s partner and the deputies who worked closely with him; and a scripture-inscribed Folded Flag Pendant Keepsake Necklace for his family.
Based in Atlanta, Point 27 is headed by US Army (Ret.) Col. David Dodd. “It is tragic that this deputy and his family sacrificed so much,” Dodd said. “We salute his courageous and selfless commitment to service and sacrifice.”
In late 2018, Point 27 began honoring every fallen officer, their agencies and families.
“In the last few years, the radical turn in some communities against law enforcement has magnified the need for encouraging law enforcement officers and their families, who are risking and facing so much,” Dodd said.
“In these days when so many are publicly criticizing and questioning law enforcement, we are resolutely dedicated to sharing God’s Word with them and their families to encourage them and to show appreciation for their sacrifice and service. We want them to know we value them, God loves them, and they are never alone” Dodd said.
The face of the Thin Blue Line Shield of Strength shows an engraved silver American flag face designed with one flag stripe of blue. The back of the dog tag is inscribed with Matthew 5:9,” Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” The design and scripture were chosen by law enforcement officers.
The Folded Flag Pendant necklaces are engraved with John 15:13; “Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”
