Fall is in the air, football is back, and the Ada Public Library is busy preparing for their Used Book Sale!
The fall sale is going to be exceptional. In addition to all our usual areas of interest (fiction, western, non-fiction, children’s, etc.), there will be a large number of aviation, military, WWI, and WWII books, all in outstanding condition.
To top it off, we will have a large number of DVDs, CDs, and Vinyl records many of which have NEVER BEEN OPENED!!!!! The majority of the items are $0.50 to $1.00 with collectable and sets prices a little higher.
This unprecedented event will be open to the public Wednesday, Thursday & Friday, September 28-30th from 9:00 am until 5:30 pm and Saturday, October 1st from 9:00 am until noon.
Join the Ada Library Friends organization for as little as $5, and you can attend the preview sale Tuesday, September 27th from 6:30 pm until 8:00 pm. Membership applications and renewals can be submitted at the door. You are also invited to join the Ada Library Friends at 6:00 pm for their annual meeting which will include an overview of the past year and the plans for the upcoming year. Some exciting things are on the horizon.
Interest in being part of the action? We are looking for volunteer to help set-up and work the sale. If you are interested, please contact the library at (580) 436-8125 prompt 2 or drop by the front desk.
Hope to see you at the sale!!!
