ADA [ndash] Graveside services for Alberta May Blackburn, 96, of Ada are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rosedale Cemetery, Bill Adams will officiate. Mrs. Blackburn passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at her home. She was born May 6, 1924, at Cushing, OK to Huey J. and Bertha May Dickey Johnson. She …