The 2020 racing season at the Oklahoma Sports Park came to an end last Saturday with the huge Fall Nationals event.
Track owner and general manager George Welch said it was a good way to close a great season of racing.
“Everything went pretty smooth. We didn’t have an overabundance of cars but the way the weather was and with the races we were running against, it was all right,” he said.
A number of local racers capped off the season in the winner’s circle.
Ryan Huneycutt of Fitzhugh finished first in the E Mods Feature Race. He was followed by Gavin Mullins of Ada and CJ Johnson of Roff.
Ada’s Danny Morris won the Sports Mods Feature Race. He was followed by Logan Martin of Ada and Zack Olivia of Moore.
Mark Mullins of Ada won the Street Stock Feature Race. Brian Brandon was second and Steve Little of Ada finished third.
In the 22-car Pure Stock Feature Race — the biggest field of the night — Ricky Boston of Stringtown captured first place. Jeremiah Golden of Coalgate was second. Rounding out the Top 5 were Ada racers Kevin Lewis and Ben Lewis and Chase Vineyard of Davis.
In the E Mod Junior Race, Ryan Jennings of Fittstown took the checkered flag. He was followed by Kacie Buntin of Davis and Nathan Simon of Ada.
Welch decided to scale back the number of races the OSP hosted this year — it turned out to be about a dozen — and the move actually paid off.
“It was the first year I’ve had in years and years and years that we showed a profit for every race night of the entire season,” he said. “It was a lot easier on me. Not running every week. I could take care of my other business needs and get that done without having to live at the race track.”
Welch also believes it made things easier for fans not to have to attend races each week and they were more anxious to watch their favorite drivers when an event rolled around. Whatever the reason, attendance — for the most part — was up each race night.
It also took some stress off of the drivers not having to prepare and get their cars ready every seven days.
“I think it gives the racers a break too where they’re not killing themselves all week long. If they know we’re not going to be racing for a couple of weeks, they have a little time to gather a little money and work on their cars and take care of things,” he said. “I think it actually all worked out pretty good.”
Plans are already underway to make the racing experience for fans even better in 2021.
“We’re going to be making a bunch of improvements at the race track this winter. We have one building to finish and another building to build. We have some bathrooms to redo and several projects like that. We’ll be working on those things all winter long,” Welch said.
The 2021 season is tentatively scheduled to kick off in late March with a test and tune race day. Racing for points will begin next April.
“We’ll probably be racing twice a month. I’ll look at other race track schedules and try to stay off their dates with specials that we’re doing,” Welch explained. “We’ll see how it will all work out.”
