Recent reports from property owners indicate fall armyworm populations are causing significant damage to vegetation in some areas of the county. Fall armyworms are caterpillars that directly damage many plants. More often than not, economically damaging numbers do not occur in Oklahoma, but with the right weather conditions, they can build up and cause problems. Fall armyworms get their name because they generally occur in greater numbers in the fall, and they have a tendency to move in large numbers and “march” to their next meal.
This pest has the ability to devour a lawn, pasture or hayfield in a very short period of time. Newly planted small- grain pastures such as wheat, rye and ryegrass are extremely susceptible to fall armyworm damage. Large numbers of fall armyworms can consume all above-ground plants parts on young seedlings, so it is important to monitor the size and the number of larvae that are present in a given area when damage is apparent.
The fall armyworm does not overwinter in Oklahoma, and we are reinfested each year by moths that migrate north from Texas. Larvae are present by early July, and there are several generations extending into October or even November in some years. The tiny light-colored, black-headed larvae (caterpillars) spin down to the ground on silken webs and begin to feed. As they grow, their bodies darken and noticeable stripes appear. Mature larvae may be green, brown or almost black and are approximately 1/2 inch long. There are black and is reddish brown stripes on each side of the body. The head capsule is mostly black and is marked with a light-colored inverted “Y.”
Fall armyworms are most easily controlled when they are small (less than ½ inch). Control options in newly planted small grains may need to be considered when there are three to four larvae per foot or row and feeding damage is evident. For additional information please contact the county Extension office. Always read and follow label directions when using insecticides as a means of control.
