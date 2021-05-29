Memorial Day observers place flowers honoring loved ones at local cemeteries.
Rosedale Cemetery placed over 440 American Flags amongst headstones this week.
City of Ada officials placed dozens of flags along Main Street. Prior to construction on the street, 90 flags had been placed. This week 60 flags remain.
The forecast for Memorial Day includes a 70% chance of rain. The sunny weather leading up to Monday leaves possibilities for early celebration and remembrance.
