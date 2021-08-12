Fair deadlines fast approaching

Deadlines are fast approaching for the Pontotoc County Fair being held August 25 thru the 28 at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex.
“All Poultry, Rabbit and Horse entries are due Friday, August 13,” Janna Kelley of the OSU Extension Office said. “All other entries are due Friday, August 20, including 4-H, Open Class, Beef, Swine, Sheep and Goats.”
Kelley also said that all entries (livestock and exhibits) must be filled out on-line at pontotocfairada.fairentry.com. If you need any assistance please call the OSU Extension Center at 580-332-2153.
The Fair has something for everyone. Here is a list of activities:
ALL ENTRIES MUST BE ENTERED ONLINE AT pontotocfairada.fairentry.com
Friday, August 13 - Entry Deadline
5 p.m. - Open and Jr. Poultry Entries (No Late Entries),
5 p.m. - Open and Jr. Rabbit Entries Due (No Late Entries)
5 p.m. - Open and Jr. Horse Show Entries Due (No Late Entries)
Pre-registration required by August 17 for all contests
4 p.m. - 4-H Contests Check-in...North Room
4:15 p.m. - 4-H & FFA Animal Science Skill-A-Thon...North Room
4:15 p.m. - 4-H Consumer Decision Making...North Room
4:15 p.m. - 4-H FCS Skill-A-Thon...North Room
4:15 p.m. - 4-H Horticulture Judging...North Room
6:30 p.m. - 4-H & FFA Livestock Judging...Big Red Barn
Friday, August 20......Entry Deadline
Open Class and 4-H Exhibits Entries Due (No Late Entries)
Open and Jr. Livestock Entries Due (No Late Entries)
Contact your local FFA Advisor or 4-H organizational leader for 4-H and FFA pre-entry information for goats, sheep, beef and swine.
Tuesday, August 24
3-7 p.m. - 4-H Entries Received (Section 300-325)...Convention Center
3-7 p.m. - NO OPEN CLASS ENTRIES...Convention Center
3-7 p.m. - NO CATTLE, SHEEP, GOATS, PIGS IN BARNS
5 p.m. - Talent Search Entries Deadline (NO LATE ENTRIES ACCEPTED)
Wednesday, August 25
7 a.m.-8 p.m. - No swine, sheep, goats or beef in barns!
7 a.m. - Check Jr. & Open Horse Papers...Big Red Barn Horses...North Stalls Only
8 a.m. - Jr. & Open Horse Show...Big Red Barn
8 a.m.- 7 p.m. - 4-H Exhibits (Section 300-325) Closed for Judging
3- 7 p.m. - Open Class Exhibits Received...Convention Center (No animals or 4–H Entries accepted)
5- 7 p.m. - Poultry will be Pullorum-tested & put in place (Barn closed after testing)
7 p.m. - Convention Center Closed
Thursday, August 26
7 a.m. - Barns Open for Swine Only
8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Antique Tractors & Engines move in
8:30 a.m. - All Swine Weights Due
9 a.m.-12 noon - Convention Center Closed for Judging
10 a.m. - Poultry & Rabbit closed for judging Open & Jr. Swine Show
Noon—5 p.m. - Barns Open for all Goats, Sheep & Beef
3-9 p.m. - Fair Opens to the Public Booths and Exhibits Open...Convention Center
4 p.m. - Outdoor Booths Open
6 p.m. - Goat Fitting Contest...Big Red Barn
6 p.m. - PAWS Dog Show...Big Red Barn
6-7:15 p.m. - Check-in Talent Search...Supt. Table in Convention Center
6-11 p.m. - CARNIVAL RIDES OPEN
6:30 p.m. - County Commissioners Free Watermelon Feed...Front of Big Red Barn
7 p.m. - 4-H Royalty Crowning...Outdoor Stage
7:30 p.m. - Dachshund, Corgi & Jack Russell Races...Big Red Barn
7:30 p.m. - Pontotoc County Talent Search...Outdoor Stage
9 p.m. - Convention Center Closed
Friday, August 27
8 a.m.-2 p.m. - Antique Tractors Move-in...Big Red Barn & Outdoor Arena
8:30 a.m. - All Sheep Weights Due
9 a.m.-9 p.m. - Fair Opens to the Public Indoor and Outdoor Booths/Exhibits Open
9 a.m.- Noon – Cattle & Swine remain in stalls, keep alleys clear and safe for school kids touring the fair
Kids/Schools/Families Tour the Fair, Farm to You Live Action Display...Large Animal Barn, Fire Trucks & Emergency Ambulance
9:30 a.m. - All Goat Weights Due
10 a.m. - Open & Jr. Sheep Show...Big Red Barn
12:30 p.m. - Open & Jr. Goat Show...Big Red Barn
2-5 p.m. - Senior Citizens Afternoon at the Fair
3 p.m. - Outdoor Booths Open
4-8 p.m. - Antique Tractor Show...Big Red Barn & Outdoor Arena
5:30-6 p.m. - Registration for Kids Pedal Tractor Pull
6-8:30 p.m. - Free Stage Entertainment...Convention Center
6-11 p.m. - CARNIVAL RIDES OPEN
6 p.m. - Cattle Fitting Contest...Big Red Barn, Kids Pedal Tractor Pull...Outdoor Stage
7 p.m. - How Sweet It Is Dessert Contest...OSU Extension Kitchen
7:30 p.m. - Texting Contest...Convention Center Stage
8 p.m. - Oklahoma Trotters...Convention Center
9 p.m. - Convention Center Closed
9 p.m. - FREE CONCERT UNDER THE STARS: Black Water Bridge...Outdoor Stage
Saturday, August 28
8:30 a.m. - All Beef Weights & Papers Checked
10 a.m. - Open & Jr Beef Show...Big Red Barn
10 a.m.-7 p.m. - Fair Opens to the Public Exhibits and Indoor Booths Open...Convention Center
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Antique Tractor Show Viewing...Big Red Barn & Outdoor Arena
1 p.m. - Registration for Stick Horse Races...Big Red Barn
1 p.m. - Registration for Kids Ninja Warrior Contest...Large Animal Barn
1:30 p.m. - Stick Horse Races...Big Red Barn
2 p.m. - Kids Ninja Warrior Contest...Large Animal Barn
2-4 p.m. - CARNIVAL RIDES OPEN SPECIAL FAMILY PRICING
3 p.m. - OUTDOOR BOOTHS OPEN
3:30 p.m. - Registration for Baby Contest...Convention Center Stage
4 p.m. - Precious Baby Contest...Convention Center Stage
4-11 p.m. - CARNIVAL RIDES OPEN
5:30-6:30 p.m. - Free Stage Entertainment...Convention Center Stage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.