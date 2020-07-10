The Ada Public Library’s Summer Reading Program hosted Tuttle-based Extreme Animals Thursday in the library’s upstairs meeting room.
Peter Farrell, of Extreme Animals, brought a kangaroo, a lemur, a hairless guinea pig and a hedgehog named Sonic, among other animals, for children to meet, pet and learn about.
“We have Extreme Animals here today,” Debbie Whelchel, Ada Public Library Children’s Librarian, said. “They’ve come to share some exotic animals with us that we might not normally see in our area.”
Farrell explained why animals have the traits that they do, including one very special guest.
“Does anyone know why you would create a naked animal?” Farrell asked, holding up a “skinny pig,” a type of hairless guinea pig. He then spoke about how hairless animals were often bred as pets for people with allergies.
“I think it’s a good thing for our kids to experience,” Whelchel said. “It’s something they might not normally experience in Ada.”
Extreme Animals is operated by Melissa Meadows and her daughter Shana Miller in Tuttle.
The Ada Public Library’s Summer Reading Program runs through Aug. 1.
