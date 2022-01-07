With COVID-19 testing in higher demand and increased cases over the last week, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is extending COVID-19 testing hours at local county health departments, and will offer weekend availability at select locations.
The county health departments located in South Central Oklahoma are increasing access to PCR testing throughout the week. Rapid tests are not available at this time. Test results can be accessed electronically by the patient in approximately 24-72 hours.
Appointments are strongly recommended and can be made online at https://osdh.immytech.com. Participants will need to stay in their vehicle and wear a mask until advised to remove it for the test.
As cases and hospitalizations are rising throughout Oklahoma, it is especially important to get vaccinated, wear masks, watch distancing, wash hands, and stay home when feeling sick. It is recommended to get tested if experiencing any symptoms and/or 5 days after a possible exposure.
“PCR tests provide the most accurate results, and allow the Public Health Lab to conduct variant sequencing to monitor the evolving situation in our state,” said Chris Munn, Interim Regional Administrative Director for OSDH District 8.
For additional information about COVID-19 testing, please contact your local county health department or call the 211 hotline.
Weekend testing availability is scheduled at the following locations:
