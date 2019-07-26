Ex-lawmaker's death ruled a suicide

OKLAHOMA CITY — A former state senator had been drinking heavily before he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, the state’s medical examiner determined.
Jonathan Edgar Nichols, 53, committed suicide on June 5 inside his Norman home, the autopsy determined. Officials did not classify the shooting as an accident.
Nichols’ blood alcohol content was 0.23 — nearly three times the legal limit — at the time of his death, officials found. No other drugs were detected in his system.
Nichols, a Republican, served Norman’s State Senate District 15 from 2000 until 2012 and then worked as the University of Oklahoma’s vice president of governmental relations from 2016 to 2018.
