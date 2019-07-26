Evangelists to present children's services at New Beginnings Church

STRATFORD — Evangelists Robert and Jan Teel and “friends” will be in Kidz Krusade services July 29-Aug. 1 at New Beginnings Church.
The New Beginnings Church is located three miles east of the four-way stop in Stratford on state Highway 19. Registration will begin at 6:30 p.m., and services will start at 7 p.m.
Robert Teel, who was born in Ada, is an ordained minister and has been a full-time evangelist for 44 years.
Jan was born in Oklahoma City and writes puppet skits and Kidz stories.
During a Kidz Krusade service, Shadrack the dog will tell a Bible story each night. Bubba and Babbie Babbles share songs. Moody the Memory Monkey helps the kids learn a memory verse from the Bible. There will also be a special appearance from Mr. Ugly.
Robert and Jan have a special gift for ministry to kids. Many have come to Christ and experienced God’s saving power through their anointed ministry.
For more information, call 580-759-3535.
