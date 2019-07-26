Evangelists to minister at Stratford church Sunday

STRATFORD — Evangelists Robert and Jan Teel will be ministering in special services at New Beginnings Church at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Robert Teel was born in Ada and raised in southern California.
He was a national champion in the rings event in gymnastics. Many experts believed he was destined to win a gold medal for the United States in the Olympics. However, at the height of his gymnastics career, he began to abuse drugs and alcohol, shattering all hopes for competing in the Olympics.
In January of 1972, after descending to the depths of sin and on the brink of suicide, Robert was saved and delivered from drugs and alcohol by the power of Jesus Christ. He has been in full-time ministry for 44 years as an evangelist.
Jan was born in Oklahoma City. As a preacher’s kid, she grew up all over Oklahoma and some parts of Arkansas. Jan felt the call of God on her life at the age of 9.
She is an accomplished musician and sings under the anointing of the Holy Spirit.
Jan has a special gift for ministry to children. She loves to share her personal testimony of the saving, keeping power of God and the faithfulness of our loving, heavenly Father.
The Teels proclaim a message of hope to a hurting world. Many have come to Christ and experienced God’s saving, healing and delivering power through their anointed ministry.
The New Beginnings Church is located three miles east of the four-way stop in Stratford on state Highway 19.
