Essential facts about federal income taxes

American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) offers the five essential facts about federal income tax.
1 The Internal Revenue Service isn’t out to get you.
“The agency is beset by problems: delays in processing returns, not enough staff to answer the phone and insufficient funding to conduct audits. That last part means you’re less likely than ever to face an audit; fewer than half a percent of returns were audited in 2020.“
2 Making financial moves solely to lower your tax bill can lead you to make costly mistakes.
“A lot of financial professionals — both legitimate and less so — will latch on to your desire to avoid taxes, plus your wishful thinking, to sell you expensive and complicated products that promise to protect your money from the IRS. Watch out! Picking financial products for tax purposes does you no good if the investment is a dud.”
3 The tax system is complex, and that’s by design.
“Whether taxes really change behavior is open to debate. Take the mortgage-interest deduction, which was meant to encourage people to buy a home by lowering their annual income taxes. Economists widely argue that all the policy did was inflate home prices. At the same time, a 2014 study by the Center for Retirement Research found that the higher retirement-plan contribution limits that kick in at age 50 lead to only slightly higher savings rates.“
4 Tax filing has become simpler, especially for people with modest incomes.
“The 2017 tax-reform bill, while not delivering the promised “taxes on a postcard,” did streamline filing for many taxpayers by nearly doubling the standard deduction, which 9 out of 10 taxpayers now claim. There’s no reason to go through the wearisome exercise of itemizing your taxes if your itemized deductions are less than the standard deduction.”
5 Your tax picture will change as you age, and that’s OK.
“Once you’ve paid off your home, the mortgage-interest deduction goes away. With an empty nest, any tax benefits from having dependent children go away. Don’t get hung up on the tax benefits you’ve lost.”
Filing help
If you need assistance with filing your 2022 tax return, or you have questions about your return, you can call the Internal Revenue Service help line at (800) 829-1040 or go to www.irs.gov.
The filing deadline is April 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.