The theme of this year's essay contest for high school students is "Flex Your Rights" and it is part of FOI Oklahoma's annual First Amendment Congress.
The event will be held virtually on Oct. 28 via the platform Streamyard.
Deadline for entering the Zach Taylor Essay Contest is Oct. 22, and students in grades nine to 12 can win cash prizes.
Students must pick one of the freedoms guaranteed under the First Amendment and write about its importance to the American way of life. The freedoms are speech, press, religion, assembly and government petition.
Cash prizes will be awarded to winners. First prize is $300, second place is $200, and third place is $100. Seven students will receive honorable mentions and gift certificates. Winners will be announced during the virtual Congress.
Students are encouraged to do factual research on the topic, and write creatively and personally, rather than write a report. Entries should be about 500 words, typed and double-spaced. Entries should be emailed to Laura Eastes Akers, chair of the conference, at lauraeastes@gmail.com
The conference -- 'Flexing Your Rights' -- opens at 9 a.m. with Dr. Joey Senat of Oklahoma State University discussing the rights of high school students.
The 10 a.m. program is a panel discussion on how Generation Citizen encourages young people to engage in democracy. Hosting is Amy Curran, the program's Oklahoma director.
'Know Your Voting Rights' is the 11 a.m. program involving a discussion of how the election process works and the importance of voting.
Just before noon, winners of the essay contest will be announced, along with answers to a news quiz that will be discussed during morning breaks.
For more information and to register for the event go to: www.foioklahoma.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.