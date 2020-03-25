Escaped inmate quickly recaptured

A Pontotoc County Justice Center inmate who walked away from a work detail was recaptured quickly by Ada police Tuesday.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said Jered Thomas Howry, 19, of Ada, was outside of the facility on a work detail mowing the lawn when he removed his orange clothing and fled the area. Howry was recaptured by Ada police a short time later near Oxford Square Apartments.
Howry was in custody awaiting a hearing on a matter related to previous convictions for second-degree burglary and knowingly concealing stolen property. He now faces an additional charge of escape from detention.
