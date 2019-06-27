EPA to transfer Houston lab staffers to Ada

The Environmental Protection Agency is planning to relocate a number of employees from the agency’s regional lab in Houston to the Robert S. Kerr Environmental Research Center in Ada, also known as Kerr Lab.
Local officials hailed the move, saying it will boost the city’s economic fortunes and help turn Ada into a hub for water-related research.
“I think that it is going to build capacity in that conversation, in that context — to have that conversation,” said City Manager Cody Holcomb. “As the move happens and as the synergies are better understood and realized, I think it just allows us to continue to have that and then take advantage of any opportunities that may happen in the future.”
He said the relocation may involve between 25 and 50 EPA employees and begin within 18 months, and it may be completed within three years.
Ada Jobs Foundation President/CEO James Eldridge said relocating EPA researchers from Houston to Ada will boost the community’s expertise on water issues.
“We think that if they get to Ada, they work in Ada, they come to love Ada, it could be something where they really help kind of build our community in the long term, both with water technology and outside of that,” he said in an interview Wednesday. “And then from a strict economic impact standpoint, these are typically very highly educated persons. These are typically very skilled persons, and they’re receiving a wage that comes from the federal government.
“It’s not quite the same as an export-oriented company, but it certainly brings the potential for new sales tax dollars into our community.”
The Houston lab
The Environmental Services Branch Laboratory in Houston provides a variety of services, according to the agency’s website. Those services include:
• Managing Region 6’s contract laboratory program, which includes perfuming sample scheduling and routing, as well as data verification and validation.
• Providing technical expertise to the region and federal, state, tribal and local entities.
• Coordinating technical assistance, including performing analytical procedures.
• Providing expert witness support in civil and criminal enforcement cases.
The lab is also accredited to analyze contaminants in air, drinking water, non-potable water, solids and chemical materials.
The relocation plan will affect everyone who works at the Houston lab over the next three years, according to an internal email from Acting EPA Region 6 Administrator David Gray. The Ada News obtained a copy of the June 19 email, whose contents were first reported by E and E News, a news organization focused on energy and the environment.
Employees who work in analytical services and support operations will make the move to Ada, according to the email. A smaller group of staffers who do not work in lab operations will move to another office in the Houston area, which will be leased by the General Services Administration.
Gray said the relocation plan was driven by the need to consolidate operations in federal buildings and cut down on operating costs.
“As I mentioned in my discussion with our Houston staff earlier today, we have been working to set a path for the future of the Houston laboratory for a long time and while today’s announcement is difficult — it will allow us to move forward and plan our future,” he said.
The Region 6 press office did not respond to a phone call or emails seeking additional details Wednesday.
About Kerr Lab
The EPA’s Office of Research and Development runs Kerr Lab, which is a major research facility, according to an EPA fact sheet. The lab’s scientists study groundwater, as well as ways to remediate subsurface contamination and restore ecosystems.
Kerr Lab’s mission includes rousing on the Southern Plains region and the environmental problems that state and tribal governments in the region are facing, according to the fact sheet. The lab’s scientists have studied ways to manage the Arbuckle-Simpson Aquifer and developed techniques for cleaning up contaminated soil, subsoil and groundwater, among other projects.
The news that EPA staffers from Houston are relocating to Ada is good news for the community and for Kerr Lab, City Manager Holcomb said.
“I was excited,” he said. “This has been an effort as long as I can remember, being employed by the city in any capacity, is this conversation to build capacity and grow Kerr Lab here in Ada. It’s been a priority and an initiative for as long as I can remember.”
The Chickasaw Nation has an agreement with Kerr Lab which allows both organizations to share their research, in hopes of improving community health and providing sustainable resources for the future,
Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby said adding more researchers at Kerr Lab will help the organizations reach those goals.
“Having these scientists join the team at Kerr Labs deepens our capacities in the region to work toward our sustainable future, and the Chickasaw Nation looks forward to continue in partnership with the labs, the City of Ada and ECU,” he said in a news release issued by the city.
