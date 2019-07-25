The Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to transfer some employees to the Robert S. Kerr Environmental Research Center in Ada will expand the community’s pool of scientific talent and bolster Ada’s economy, the head of the Oka’ Institute said recently.
Kerr Lab’s impact on Ada’s economy currently amounts to about $10 million a year, said the institute’s executive director, Susan Paddack.
“If you think about we have a $10 million footprint currently — those were the numbers given to me about a year ago — think what this addition is going to do for the economy,” she said. “So it’s not only just the scientific knowledge that’s coming in, but it’s also going to be a great economic boon.”
In June, the EPA announced that it was relocating some employees from the Environmental Services Branch Laboratory in Houston to Kerr Lab. Employees who work in the Houston lab’s analytical services and support operations will make the move to Ada, while a smaller group of staffers who do not work in lab operations will move to another office in the Houston area.
Local officials have estimated that 25 to 50 EPA employees will make the move to Ada, which may begin within 18 months and be completed within three years.
The Houston lab serves EPA’s Region 6, which includes Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and 66 tribes, according to the agency’s website. The lab performs sample tests and audits labs that focus on environmental monitoring and public water supplies.
The lab is also accredited to analyze contaminants in air, drinking water, non-potable water, solid and chemical materials.
Kerr Lab serves as the EPA’s center of expertise for groundwater remediation and ecosystem restoration research, according to the EPA’s website. The lab also studies the ways that contaminants in soil, groundwater and surface water are transported and transformed.
Looking forward
Headquartered at East Central University, the Oka’ Institute is a nonprofit organization dedicated to studying water issues. The organization’s mission is to develop research-based solutions to local and global water problems.
While there is no direct connection between the Oka’ Institute and the work that EPA’s Region 6 lab is doing, the presence of a new group of EPA researchers in Ada will be exciting, Paddack said.
“It’s going to be great for Ada,” she said.
