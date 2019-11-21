Young people in Garvin County are concerned about the environment. Our area has long enjoyed clean air and clean water, but still area youth are eager to protect natural resources, plants, and animals for future generations.
In response, a new group has been formed. You are invited to the inaugural meeting of the Garvin County Environmental Impact Group, which honors longtime Pauls Valley resident Mike Brewer, who worked to protect our environment.
The first meeting will include a showing and discussion of the movie “Before the Flood,” featuring Leonardo DiCaprio. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Monday in the Nora Sparks Warren Library at 210 N. Willow St., Pauls Valley.
The film presents a riveting account of the dramatic changes now occurring around the world due to climate change, as well as the actions we as individuals and as a society can take to prevent catastrophic disruption of life on our planet. It follows DiCaprio as he travels to five continents and the Arctic speaking to scientists, world leaders, activists and local residents to gain a deeper understanding of complex issues and investigate concrete solutions to the most pressing environmental challenge of our time. (Run time 96 minutes, documentary, PG)
Proof of attendance slips will be available for students if their teachers offer credit. Come bring a friend, enjoy a free movie, share your ideas and help grow this new organization.
