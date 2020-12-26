Oklahoma State Department of Health reported today that all 66,200 of the initial expected doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the state. The first shipments arrived Monday, Dec. 21, at six sites. Tuesday’s and today’s shipments were received at an additional 20 sites.
“I’m excited to report today’s arrival of the remainder of the anticipated 66,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine,” said State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye. “This brings us closer to our newly anticipated mark of almost 175,000 total doses by the end of December and allows us to protect more of our frontline healthcare workers, staff and residents in long-term care facilities. It also expands our ability to deliver the vaccine to every corner of the state, particularly rural communities.”
The Moderna vaccine does not require ultracold storage temperatures, and as a result, presents fewer logistical challenges than the Pfizer vaccine. This allows for more efficient distribution across the state to all regions and increases accessibility for Oklahomans.
“With increasing supply of vaccines arriving in the state, we’re able to offer the vaccine to more Oklahomans in priority groups,” said Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed. “Supply is ultimately what allows us to progress through our distribution plan and begin vaccinating additional priority groups. We expect to provide vaccinations to first responders and healthcare workers outside the hospital setting very soon.”
The state now expects to see close to 175,000 total doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines by the end of December 2020.
Up-to-date information about vaccine distribution will always be available at https://oklahoma.gov/covid19/vaccine-information.html or on Twitter @OKVaccine.
For access to footage and photos of this week’s Moderna deliveries, please use the following link: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery
