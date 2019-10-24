When a football team’s offense reaches the red zone — the space between the defending team’s 20-yard line to the goal line — players have few options and must overcome major obstacles between them and the end zone, college football game analyst Spencer Tillman said Wednesday.
Tillman told the 10th-graders who crowded into the Pontotoc Technology Center auditorium to imagine that the floor in front of him was a football field and they were in the red zone.
“Something interesting happens when you get inside that 20-yard line,” Tillman said. “Number one, your playbook shrinks because your options are limited. You can’t throw a deep ball because if you did, you would throw it out of bounds. That’s because your space has been restricted. It’s shrinking 6,500 square yards down to 1,500.
“You’re going to get hit more violently when you’re on the doorstep to succeed. That’s when the temptations, the pressures of life seem to be at their most, is when we’re on the nexus of converging with our destiny.”
Tenth-graders from across Pontotoc County flocked to the Tech Center to hear Tillman speak during Career Discovery Day, an event which helps high school students explore possible careers. Tillman, a former running back at the University of Oklahoma who later played for the Houston Oilers and the San Francisco 49ers, currently works as a college football game analyst for Fox Sports.
Strategy
Returning to his football analogy, Tillman said people will know they’re in the red zone when they need to reach their goal immediately, but they must cope with formidable obstacles and have few options for dealing with them. He said the red zone concept is not just about football, but about life.
“What I came to tell you today is that if you do not have a strategy — a simple process for achievement — you cannot succeed in the 21st century,” Tillman said. “But here’s some positive news: I”m going to give it to you.”
Tillman’s strategy for tackling life’s challenges was based on three principles:
• Defining the threat.
• Preparing a plan for addressing the problem.
• Acquiring the tools necessary to deal with the problem, then executing a solution.
Tillman said the red zone sets up a clash of values, because people want to succeed, but life’s circumstances are lined up against them. He said the decisions that people make in those situations will determine their character.
“If you make good decisions when you’re in those red zone scenarios, you will be a person of character,” he said. “And if you make enough decisions, that’s when your character becomes defined. It becomes who you are. It becomes a core value.”
