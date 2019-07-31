When the convenience of an online education meshes with affordability, the stage has been set to obtain online bachelor’s and master’s degrees at East Central University.
Enrollment is still open for the 2019 fall semester at ECU.
Online bachelor’s degree programs are available in criminal justice policy, interdisciplinary studies, kinesiology, human services counseling and RN to BSN (Nursing). Master’s degree programs include library media, sports administration, water resource policy and management, instructional design and technology and educational leadership.
ECU was ranked No. 17 in the country on the 2018 Most Affordable Online Colleges List for a master’s in education.
Prospective students can apply to ECU online at ecok.edu/future-students or call the ECU Admissions Office at 580-559-5628 or the Academic Success Center at 580-559-5696 to request more information.
