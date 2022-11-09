Enrollment begins for spring classes at ECU

East Central University is gearing up to enroll students for the spring 2023 semesters. Priority enrollment began this week for current students. New students may begin enrolling on Monday, Nov. 14. Future students must have applied and been accepted to the University before they can enroll.
Classes for the spring 2023 semester begin Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Priority enrollment for current students began Monday, Nov. 7, the remaining dates are as follows:
Tuesday, Nov. 8 – Graduate Students and Seniors
Wednesday, Nov. 9 – Juniors and First-Time Transfers (Transfers by appointment)
Thursday, Nov. 10 – Sophomores
Friday, Nov. 11 – Continuing Freshmen
New students choosing to attend ECU during the spring semester may start the enrollment process Monday, Nov. 14. High school students wanting to attend ECU concurrently can begin enrolment on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Those wishing to enroll or add classes may do so until Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
ECU offers more than 70 degree programs and 60 student organizations. ECU is consistently ranked among the most affordable universities in the country, featuring an average class size of less than 20 students.
For more information, new students and parents may contact the ECU Office of Recruitment at 580-559-5628. To apply to ECU, visit www.ecok.edu/apply. For more information on new student or transfer enrollment, visit www.ecok.edu/ASC.
