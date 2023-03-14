Enrollment begins April 3 for Summer, Fall 2023 ECU classes

East Central University is gearing up to enroll students for the summer and fall 2023 semesters. Priority enrollment for current students begins April 3, with group enrollment for new freshmen beginning April 15.
Priority enrollment for current students begins Monday, April 3, those dates are as follows:
Monday, April 3 – Honors and Student Support Services
Tuesday, April 4 – Graduate Students and Seniors
Wednesday, April 5 – Juniors and First-Time Transfers
Thursday, April 6 – Sophomores
Friday, April 7 – Continuing Freshmen
High school students choosing to attend ECU during the summer and/or fall semesters may start the enrollment process the following week. Here are the dates:
Monday, April 10 – Full-Time Beginning Freshmen
Tuesday, April 11 – Concurrent Students
ECU offers more than 70 degree programs and 60 student organizations. ECU is consistently ranked among the most affordable universities in the country, featuring an average class size of less than 20 students.
For more information, new students and parents may contact the ECU Office of Recruitment at 580-559-5628. To apply to ECU, visit www.ecok.edu/apply. For more information on new freshman group enrollment, visit www.ecok.edu/ASC.
