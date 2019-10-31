The Empowering Women’s Conference was held Tuesday at East Central University.
Participant Brittany Reynolds said, “So I feel like (the conference) it’s trying to help us look at ourselves, evaluate ourselves, help us grow, find out where you have leadership opportunities, and how to empower yourself as an individual. I’m enjoying it. I’ve never participated before, and I think Empowering Women is great.”
Another participant, Vauda Cowan, said, “The conference was a very uplifting experience and positive. ‘Empowering women’ means encouraging women to be what they can be.”
Attendee Amy Ford said, “The Empowering Women’s Conference is about giving us tools to be more successful in life, and this conference really inspires us to be our best, to take care of ourselves and others and have fun doing it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.