Ada Arts Council is pleased to announce Emily Rhyne as the musical act for Taste of Ada, to be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., today at The Grandview in Ada.
Rhyne will be playing a range of music at Taste of Ada, including her own compositions and popular songs, both old and new.
“I play anything from ‘House of The Rising Sun,’ to ‘Red High Heels,’ to ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine,’” Rhyne said recently. “I am always trying to add new songs to my repertoire, especially those with neat guitar composition.”
Rhyne is a student at East Central University majoring in mass communication with a focus in journalism. She started playing guitar in sixth grade, and also played flute from sixth grade though her senior year in high school. She was a member of the ECOBDA All-District Band several times, and played guitar in jazz band for two years.
She remarked on a particular influence during her formative musical years.
“My grandpa, Ernie Dunlap, is a well known local musician and taught me almost everything I know,” Rhyne said. “I owe my craft to him and his faith in my ability. I have actually written songs since I was in elementary school, but freshman year is when they began to come together. I began playing my songs for my friends and family and now they know every word to my songs.”
During high school, she turned to music as a form of self expression.
“I was at that age where people began to fall into groups, and I didn’t fit into any specific category,” she said. “I am not a confrontational person and will never let anyone know I am hurting, so I channeled all my emotion into my music. Whether it was boys, bullies or insecurities, my songs broke the fall of pent up emotion I didn’t know how to vocalize.”
Rhyne’s favorite kind of music to play is contemporary pop and older country and rock.
“I love getting to play my own music for people in hopes that the songs help people as they did me,” she said. “However, I am not too picky when it comes to music, and will play and sing almost anything.”
Rhyne performs any chance she gets, loves being on a stage and is always open for bookings. Venues she has played include The Elks Lodge, Rib Crib, The Sand Bass Festival, Pontotoc County Free Fair, AdaFest and East Ends Eats.
She has some advice for aspiring artists.
“Don’t let anyone belittle your dreams, ‘friends’ or not,” Rhyne said. “Take criticism with a grain of salt, learn from it and leave the rest behind. When you get to where you are going, it will all be worth it. I am still on my journey, but I have learned to take my experiences, good or bad, and turn them into something beautiful, and that makes all the difference.”
The Ada Arts Council looks forward to Rhyne’s perform at Taste of Ada, and invites the community to come out and hear her play, sample food and beverages from a variety of local vendors and participate in a silent art auction. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
Benefits from this fundraiser help the AAC to host its season of events, most of which are free and open to the public, including Cozy Up With the Arts, Student and Member Arts Shows and Art Workshops. The AAC also awards scholarships to students pursuing the arts and Art Box donations to educators.
