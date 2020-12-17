Emergency Medicine PA Bradley Brown, front-line healthcare provider, receives first Mercy Hospital Ada COVID-19 vaccine

Heroic caregivers who have been at the bedside caring for COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic were the first at Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City to get a vaccine today to fight the virus.
“We are incredibly thankful to those who made the potentially life-saving COVID-19 vaccine and delivery possible,” said Daryle Voss, Mercy Hospital Ardmore president. “This may not be the end of the pandemic, but there is hope an end is now in sight. We are extremely thankful to all our co-workers who tirelessly cared for our patients and each other during this difficult time.”
The Pfizer vaccine, which just received emergency use authorization Friday, arrived at Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City about 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. It was quickly moved into the ultra-cold freezer set aside for its storage. From there, pharmacy staff began the process of thawing the vaccine in a designated refrigerator.
Mercy caregivers will be prioritized for the vaccine based on state guidelines, with those working directly with COVID-19 patients receiving it first.
““I am filled with thankfulness for our co-workers who have met the call when asked to serve,” said Terence Ferrell, Mercy Hospital Ada president. “Without question, this has been a very difficult time, but there is relief in sight. Please continue to mask, social distance, and wash your hands frequently.”
Mercy Ada offered vaccines to co-workers Tuesday evening. Mercy Ardmore will offer vaccines to co-workers Wednesday evening. Both hospital locations opening with a full vaccine schedule through the end of the weekend. The first shipment will be enough to vaccinate all those working with COVID-19 inpatients followed by all Mercy co-workers when more vaccines are received in the coming weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.