OKLAHOMA CITY — The Emergency Drought Commission met Thursday to direct all remaining funding allocated to the Commission. The Emergency Drought Commission also determined any funds unused and returned by the local conservation districts should be redirected with the remaining funds. The funding directed by the Emergency Drought Commission in Thursday’s meeting totals approximately $5 million.
The Emergency Drought Commission directed the funding to the Oklahoma Conservation Commission to distribute through the existing Emergency Drought Cost-Share Program. The funding will be dispersed by the Oklahoma Conservation Commission to conservation districts based on the number of unfunded applications in each local district.
No new applications are being accepted by local conservation districts for the Emergency Drought Cost-Share Program at this time.
All actions of the Commission are pending approval by Governor Kevin Stitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.