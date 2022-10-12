Ada’s newest 24-hour gym, Elite Fitness, will be hosting an open house at 1012 North Broadway in Ada.
“We’re going to do our ‘grand opening’ a little later in the year,” owner Becky Crabtree said Friday. “This week is our open house. We’ll be here from noon to 7 p.m. on October 13 (Thursday). Food trucks are going to be here from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“It’s a ‘walk through’, Crabtree said. “People can walk through, check it out. It’ll be a great time to sign up for memberships if they like what they see.”
Saturday is the opening day for the 13,000 square-foot facility. Plans are for all members of the current Elite Fitness on South Constant Street to move over here at that time.
“We’ve added locker rooms, showers, and saunas that we didn’t have previously,” Crabtree said. “It’s just a lot more space, and newer equipment. Our customers will be able to do pretty much anything that a gym can offer. We’ve got machines, plate-loaded equipment (weights), cardio fitness equipment, treadmills, Stairmasters, bike epitacles, rowers; we’ve got it all.”
Crabtree expects to hire trainers by about Jan. 1.
Customers will have their own access at the door using an app-based key system.
Customers can browse price packages and other information at elitefitnessada.com. Mobile devices will be redirected to the app.
